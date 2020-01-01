 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Serious Happiness Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Serious Happiness Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Boggy Boon

Write a review
Boggy Boon Cannabis Pre-rolls Serious Happiness Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Serious Happiness Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack by Boggy Boon

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Serious Happiness

Serious Happiness

Serious Happiness by Serious Seeds is a hybrid cross of THC-dominant genetics. Created by crossing a potent AK-47 mother with Warlock, a stress-relieving indica-dominant hybrid, Serious Happiness stays true to its name, offering a deep body buzz and a joyous state of mind. This strain has longevity as well as a stable hybrid growth structure that is easy to manicure and maintain. It’s also a generous producer, winning the 2016 Master Seed Cup in Spain for “Most Productive.” The terpene profile is fruity with touches of spice and sugar.

About this brand

Boggy Boon Logo
Boggy Boon