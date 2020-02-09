 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Slurricane

Slurricane

by Boggy Boon

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Boggy Boon Cannabis Flower Slurricane

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Slurricane by Boggy Boon

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

fireboy138

Not to heavy or heady. Nice mellow yellow baked cookie.... Cookies sound good...... Mmmm. Cookie. It's good.

About this strain

Slurricane

Slurricane

Bred by In House Genetics, Slurricane crosses Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch. This pungent, indica-dominant hybrid’s terpene profile pushes heavy aromas of creamy OG with undertones of tropical blueberries. 

About this brand

Boggy Boon Logo
Boggy Boon