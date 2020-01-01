 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snoop's Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Boggy Boon

Boggy Boon Cannabis Pre-rolls Snoop's Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Snoop's Dream Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Boggy Boon

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

About this brand

Boggy Boon Logo
Boggy Boon