Wedding Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Boggy Boon

Wedding Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Wedding Cake Infused Pre-Roll 1g by Boggy Boon

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage. Enjoy this double dose of dense dankness with care, as certain farms have noted extremely high THC content.

 

About this brand

Boggy Boon