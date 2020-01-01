 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Queen Mother Goji Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

by Bold Cultivation

Bold Cultivation Concentrates Cartridges Queen Mother Goji Full Spectrum Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Queen Mother Goji

Queen Mother Goji

Queen Mother Goji is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Nepali OG and Snow Lotus, two descendants of classic landrace strains from Nepal and India. The smell is reminiscent of berries, black cherries, strawberries, and Hawaiian punch while its flavor is fruity with notes of spice. You can expect sedative effects that will leave you melting into the couch as your eyes grow heavy.

 

