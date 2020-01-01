 Loading…

Hybrid

The Truth Budder 1g

by Bold Cultivation

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

The Truth

The Truth
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

