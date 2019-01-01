 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. BóMá CBD Sublingual Tinctures - Vanilla Lavender (600mg)

BóMá CBD Sublingual Tinctures - Vanilla Lavender (600mg)

by BóMá CBD

A simple way to incorporate CBD into your daily life...BóMá 600mg Tinctures contain 12.5mg CBD per 20ml or approximately 2.5mg per drop, with a total of 600 mg total of CBD per bottle. This product is gluten-free, vegan, and made with whole hemp-derived, US-grown cannabidiol (CBD) isolate. Also available in 1200 mg. All batches of BóMá products are made by hand and tested by a third-party laboratory. Test results for all products can be found on the BóMá website.

BóMá crafts quality products utilizing whole hemp-derived, US-grown cannabidiol (CBD) isolate.There is such a wide range of people that can enjoy the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), which is why we have created a delightful assortment of products that enable everyone to customize their CBD experience.