 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
Indica

Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized

by Bomar Agra Estates

Write a review
Bomar Agra Estates Cannabis Clones Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
Bomar Agra Estates Cannabis Clones Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
Bomar Agra Estates Cannabis Clones Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
Bomar Agra Estates Cannabis Clones Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
Bomar Agra Estates Cannabis Clones Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

We have Feminized Cherry Blossom Clones at $3.00 each. High CBD Producer and fast growing strain. Average yield over 2 pounds biomass per plant. Whether you 1,000 or 1 million hemp clones we can fill your order with phenotype consistent and field ready CBD hemp clones for your hemp farm needs. If your an experienced hemp farmer or just received your hemp growing license for 2021 for hemp farming. We are actively seeking farm partners with the 2021 seasons, we have unlimited capabilities. We have a partnership with Coyote (operated by UPS) to deliver your hemp clones to you with GPS tracking, refrigerated and liability insurance, you would pay for the delivery in all 50 states.

About this brand

Bomar Agra Estates Logo
We specialize in production of hemp biomass, feminized hemp seeds, and full spectrum hemp extract in Colorado. Over the years, we have been developing our craft and building a reputation of success and trust among our consumers. To ensure quality assurance, our products are third party tested and held to the highest standard.

About this strain

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review