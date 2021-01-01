Cherry Blossom Clones Feminized
by Bomar Agra EstatesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We have Feminized Cherry Blossom Clones at $3.00 each. High CBD Producer and fast growing strain. Average yield over 2 pounds biomass per plant. Whether you 1,000 or 1 million hemp clones we can fill your order with phenotype consistent and field ready CBD hemp clones for your hemp farm needs. If your an experienced hemp farmer or just received your hemp growing license for 2021 for hemp farming. We are actively seeking farm partners with the 2021 seasons, we have unlimited capabilities. We have a partnership with Coyote (operated by UPS) to deliver your hemp clones to you with GPS tracking, refrigerated and liability insurance, you would pay for the delivery in all 50 states.
About this brand
Bomar Agra Estates
About this strain
Cherry Blossom
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.