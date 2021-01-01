Cherry Blossom Hemp Seedlings
About this product
Our Cherry Blossom Hemp Seedlings is cross between Cherry Blossom (She-Male) + Cherry Blossom (Female) this special variety was created with flowering time and cannabinoids of the potential of higher yield of Cherry. Tracing back to the genesis of the Cherry Blossom CBD feminized hemp seedlings are born from premium Cherry Wine and The Wife genetics. When growing on four to five-foot mounds, Cherry Blossom hemp seedlings cultivation can produce around 2,000 to 2,500 pounds of dry flower per acre of farmland. When grading quality and performance, it is a top-level strain. The Cherry Wine selection reversed in this hybrid tested well below the legal limit of THC at full maturity (8+ weeks in flower) and averaged nearly 8-12% CBD from whole plant composite samples.
About this brand
Bomar Agra Estates
About this strain
Cherry Blossom
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Cherry Blossom is a bit of a mystery. Like many strains with origins before legalization, no one is quite sure where its genetics come from, but there is speculation that Berry Blossom and/or Cherry Pie are somewhere in its lineage. As its name suggests, it’s absolutely delicious with a lot of sweetness and berry notes in the smell and flavor. Cherry Blossom is indica-dominant and offers a tremendous amount of THC. This strain will have you glued to the couch in no time at all, so be sure you get to where you want to be before you partake. This is a great strain for people looking for relief from minor aches and to blissfully doze off to sleep in a favorite chair.
