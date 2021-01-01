USDA Certified Organic Hemp Hurd Fiber Straws Sticks
About this product
Hemp hurd refers to the inner-core fiber of the hemp stalk. This is the woody, soft part of the hemp stalk. It's what's left over when the bark fiber is removed. Partner with us today about your wholesale bulk hemp hurds fiber needs. Fiber Hemp Hurd Sticks and Straws can essentially do what wood chips can do. Hemp is just more sustainable for the environment in longevity, durability and strength. Like wood chips, hemp hurds can be used for all cellulose-dependent uses as filters, composites, hemp crete, mulch, pet bedding (dog bedding, horse bedding).
About this brand
Bomar Agra Estates
