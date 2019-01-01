About this product
Low CBD / High THC by Bonify
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Bonify
We passionately produce medical cannabis to help individuals get the most out of life each and every day. Bonify is located in a 320,000 square foot facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. It is from here, the Heart of Canada, that each and every Bonify team member works passionately to achieve our goal of producing quality-assured medical cannabis to help patients get the most out of life each and every day.