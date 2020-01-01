 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Aurora Borealis
Indica

Aurora Borealis

by Bonsai Cultivation

About this strain

Aurora Borealis

Aurora Borealis

Also known as A-B, Aurora B., or simply Aurora, Aurora Borealis is a Flying Dutchmen strain resulting from a cross between a carefully selected Northern Lights #10 and a sweet Skunk #1 father. A vigorous plant with heavy resinous buds, this strain has the best attributes from both its parents. Aurora Borealis grows into a medium size plant similar to Skunk#1, and has a sweet and fruity taste with a hashy sharpness. Very high yields and a fast maturation time make this cross an ideal cash-cropper both indoors and out. The subtle, calming effects have helped this strain gain popularity in the Netherlands and Canada with its sweet, skunky flavors and earthy undertones.

About this brand

