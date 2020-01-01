 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Gelato Cake crosses two popular new school strains: Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. The result produces a strain that puts out a gassy yet smooth terpene profile that will put your head and body into a deep state of calm. Expect compact buds with purple hues and rich orange pistils.

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Gelato Cake is a mix of the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie family, it’s an indica-dominant strain that’s very popular across North America and beyond. You'll see new crosses of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake often—Elev8 Seeds has a Gelato Kiss, Gelato Punch, and Gelato Sundae. This potent strain is for veteran consumers and reported to cause strong sedation, followed by increased appetite, and it can last for a few hours. Gelato Cake has been heavily selected for its creamy, berry, gassy, and vanilla frosting tastes and scents, and it grows indoors or outside, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks.

