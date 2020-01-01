 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Diamond 15" Black Collared Beaker Bong

by Boom Headshop

$150.00MSRP

About this product

Fashioned with two unique black collared accents on the neck, this thick glass beaker bong from Diamond Glass is an easy way to elevate your smoking game. The black accents are wrapped around the pinched glass ice catcher and mouthpiece for a classier aesthetic, while the rest of this piece is available in your choice of blue or topaz colored glass. The Diamond Glass Black Collared Beaker Bong is made from thick 5mm glass and measures a full 15” inches tall, perfect for holding a voluminous amount of water in the base and a large stack of ice cubes in the neck. This beaker bong is equipped with a removable 6” diffuser downstem that filters each rip through water within the base, and a 14mm female joint that holds an included 14mm glass bowl piece.

About this brand

Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.