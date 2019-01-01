 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig

MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig

by Boom Headshop

Write a review
Boom Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig
Boom Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig
Boom Headshop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs MJ Arsenal Claude Mini Rig

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Height: 5 inches 10 mm Female Connection Pure Quartz Bucket Palm-Sized Design 100% Borosilicate Glass Double Uptake Recycler Base-Mounted Percolator No Splashback Wide Base https://boomheadshop.com/product/mj-arsenal-claude-mini-rig/

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Boom Headshop Logo
Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Famous Brandz, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.