Puffco Peak Pro Opal (Limited Edition)
by Boom Headshop
About this product
Bluetooth App Connectivity Wireless Qi Charging USB-C Connection Real-Time Temp. Control Large sealed ceramic chamber Customizable LED Lights Double Water Capacity Auto-Sleep Function 4 pre-programmed heat settings. 2-hour fast charge time 30-session average battery life 30-second heatup time Carrying Case Included
About this brand
Boom Headshop
Boom Headshop is the loudest and best headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.
