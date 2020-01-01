 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sweet Tooth 4 Piece Grinder

by Boom Headshop

$49.99MSRP

About this product

Ever catch yourself persistently checking on your herbs while grinding? Now you can watch your herbs fall into their final form with the 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder from Sweet Tooth. The herb chamber has three large windows so you can see if your herbs are ground and ready to be packed or rolled. A magnetic screen keeps your herbs in place while sifting any pollen into the catcher at the bottom. If you don't want to use the screen it easily comes out. This feature also makes cleaning a clogged screen much easier. The pollen catcher comes with a scraper to gather all these extra goodies. The 4-Piece Large Radial Teeth Aluminum Grinder is a fantastic higher end way to grind your herbs.

About this brand

Boom Headshop is the loudest headshop on the internet, but we’re not just making noise! If you love cannabis, we’ve got everything you need to maximize your enjoyment. We carry a crazy selection of gorgeous glass pieces including bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes and accessories from designer names like Empire Glassworks, Grav Labs, and MJ Arsenal. Looking for a vape? We’ve got desktop vapes, pen vapes, and portable vapes of every size and style. Sometimes you forget the details. We don’t! We carry all the accessories you need, like grinders, screens, spare parts, storage, balloon bags, chargers, torches. If you need it to smoke, get it here before you pay too much somewhere else.