Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.

CBD Tincture 750 Mg full Spectrum Hemp Oil with Natural Terpenes

by Boot Ranch Farms

Boot Ranch Farms is a 100% solar powered farm using organic practices with artesian water focusing on terpenes to create premium CBD oils.

Cherry Wine

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

Boot Ranch Farms is a farm-to-table company growing the highest quality hemp with a focus on terpenes to produce premium CBD products. We are 100% solar powered farm using organic practices with artesian water focusing on terpenes to create premium CBD oils. All of our products are of the highest quality, and are all lab tested.