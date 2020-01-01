 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. TK 91

TK 91

by Boring Weed Co.

Write a review
Boring Weed Co. Cannabis Flower TK 91

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Boring Weed Co. Logo
We produce top shelf indoor flower for Oregon's recreational cannabis market. In a sea of Oregon cannabis producers, we differentiate ourselves by growing great flower. Period. We’ve been doing this since 2014 dating back to Oregon’s OMMP program. Since then, we’ve transitioned to serve the broader Oregon recreational market. Our flower is some of the most sought after in the state, and Leafly named us the best Oregon flower producer of 2018, which was a humbling distinction amongst the many, many great producers in Oregon. Our Grape Durban was also the runner up in the 2018 Dope Cup for best terpene profile.