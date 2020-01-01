We produce top shelf indoor flower for Oregon's recreational cannabis market. In a sea of Oregon cannabis producers, we differentiate ourselves by growing great flower. Period. We’ve been doing this since 2014 dating back to Oregon’s OMMP program. Since then, we’ve transitioned to serve the broader Oregon recreational market. Our flower is some of the most sought after in the state, and Leafly named us the best Oregon flower producer of 2018, which was a humbling distinction amongst the many, many great producers in Oregon. Our Grape Durban was also the runner up in the 2018 Dope Cup for best terpene profile.