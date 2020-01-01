 Loading…

Hybrid

501st OG Shatter 1g

by BOSM Labs

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

501st OG

501st OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.

About this brand

BOSM Labs Logo
BOSM is committed to serving the needs of cannabis users through science and safety. Dedicated to cutting-edge innovation using the latest technology, highly trained chemists, and the strictest of safety standards, our mission is to create the healthiest cannabis-based products on the market—in a wide variety of formats.