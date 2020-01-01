 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Valley Ghash Live Resin 1g

Valley Ghash Live Resin 1g

by BOSM Labs

Write a review
BOSM Labs Concentrates Solvent Valley Ghash Live Resin 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Valley Ghash

Valley Ghash

Valley Ghash is a hybrid strain that combines genetics from G13, Hash Plant, SFV OG Kush, and Jack’s Cleaner. Perfect for a relaxing day or evening at home, Valley Ghash provides a gentle and mellow surge of euphoria that calms worries while boosting the mood.

About this brand

BOSM Labs Logo
BOSM is committed to serving the needs of cannabis users through science and safety. Dedicated to cutting-edge innovation using the latest technology, highly trained chemists, and the strictest of safety standards, our mission is to create the healthiest cannabis-based products on the market—in a wide variety of formats.