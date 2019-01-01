 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Indoor Cherry Bombs CBD Kief Coated Hemp Flower

by Boston Hempire

About this product

1g True Indoor Cherry hemp flower coated in organic Cherry Kief. This is organic hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in North Carolina. It was grown indoors in a temperature regulated facility (not just a green house). This hemp has 16% CBD and is coated in 32% CBD kief.

At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.