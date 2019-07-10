 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. True Indoor BaOx 1/8 Ounce CBD Hemp Flower

True Indoor BaOx 1/8 Ounce CBD Hemp Flower

by Boston Hempire

$39.99MSRP

About this product

This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in North Carolina. This BaOx strain was grown indoors in a temperature regulated facility (not just a green house). This hemp is extremely aromatic, sticky and has 12.27% CBD.

1 customer review

5.01

bostonhempire

This stuff is FIIIIIRE! I didn't know hemp would ever be this good. I thought it was real weed at first but I just didn't get high!

About this brand

At Boston Hempire we source the highest quality hemp products available on the market. Our CBD rich hemp products provide all the benefits cannabinoids have to offer without the psychoactive effects of THC. Every product contains little to no THC and is under the federal limits. We stand behind the quality of our products and include a full lab analysis with each and every package we ship. Boston Hempire is fully insured by All Access Insurance and Cannabis Insurance Solutions.