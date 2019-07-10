bostonhempire
on July 10th, 2019
This stuff is FIIIIIRE! I didn't know hemp would ever be this good. I thought it was real weed at first but I just didn't get high!
This is organic industrial hemp sourced from one of our premier farmers in North Carolina. This BaOx strain was grown indoors in a temperature regulated facility (not just a green house). This hemp is extremely aromatic, sticky and has 12.27% CBD.
on July 10th, 2019
