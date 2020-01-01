We are a small, fast growth company focused on making exceptional natural and handmade cannabis edibles and topicals here in the state of Washington (for now) We work with the best ingredients available, establish the strictest quality standards in this new industry and are committed to changing how people think about cannabis. We believe that this is an incredible time for change and fully support a legal, taxed, responsible and regulated industry. Honestly, it’s amazing America is leading the way in allowing products that make people’s lives happier, calmer and more enjoyable…and we’re thrilled to be a part of it!