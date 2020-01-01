 Loading…

Sativa

Moose N' Lobsta Disposable Pen 0.33g

by Botanical Arts

About this strain

Moose and Lobsta

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Moose and Lobsta is a 70% sativa-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-potency flowers in about nine to ten and a half weeks of flowering. It smells strongly of skunk and tropical fruit and has a similar taste with undertones of diesel fuel. Moose and Lobsta provides a very intense high that starts in the head and quickly spreads through the body and limbs, and can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, depression, and loss of appetite.

