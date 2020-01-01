 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cal-Mag® 2-0-0

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Cal-Mag® 2-0-0

About this product

Cal-Mag® Plus is a specialized calcium, magnesium & iron, plant supplement designed to compensate for deficiencies in some commercial and hydroponic nutrient programs. Cal-Mag Plus also compensates for the natural calcium draw of coco coir fiber. Maintain Balance Cal-Mag® Plus provides a precise balance and optimal ratios of the calcium, magnesium, and iron that are critical throughout all stages of growth, especially in heavily fruiting plants and fast blooming annuals. Cal-Mag Plus is fortified with a proprietary blend of select trace minerals to help maximize yields in fruiting and flowering plant varieties, prevent blossom end rot in tomatoes and peppers, and reduce tip burn in lettuce. When used in combination with nutrient solutions Cal-Mag Plus functions as a catalyst to increase the uptake of essential minerals. Cal-Mag Plus contains: calcium, magnesium, iron, boron, zinc, manganese, molybdenum, copper, cobalt, iodine, beneficial vitamins, twenty essential amino acids and select botanical plant extracts. Benefits -Inhibits blossom end rot by providing additonal calcium and increasing nutrient uptake. -Strengthens plant cells and tissues for increased resistance to stress. -Prevents interveinal chlorosis, stunted growth rates, and upward leaf curl. -Increases cell division and plant tissue development. -Increases flower and fruit sets. -Increases water, nutrient, and carbon dioxide uptake. -Increases growth rates and crop maturity. -For hydroponics, soil and container gardens. -Tomatoes, Peppers, Lettuce, fruit and flower bearing plants. -Use with Botanicare® Nutrients or preferred nutrient program. -Always use to supplement reverse osmosis water.

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.