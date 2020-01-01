 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CNS17® Bloom Formula 2-2-3

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients CNS17® Bloom Formula 2-2-3

CNS17® is the result of an innovative technology that allows us to produce a professional strength, one part nutrient with all of the required mineral ions in correct balance. Originally developed as a professional grade nutrient by renowned scientist Dr. Lynette Morgan, CNS17‘s revolutionary suspension technology utilizes polysaccharides in a proprietary process that makes it possible for all 17 essential plant nutrients to be contained in convenient single bottle formulas. Once diluted in water, these simple sugars hydrolyze and provide the added benefit of becoming a highly available energy source for beneficial microbes and plants. No other product offers such a complete range of elements in a single bottle while priced at less than half most major competitors. CNS17 is a high yielding, low cost nutrient that provides everything plants need in single grow, bloom, and ripening formulas. CNS17® Bloom is extremely concentrated, cost effective, and produces premium results for the commercial grower and hobbyists. Formulated for all grow medias, the NPK ratio in CNS17 Bloom was designed to provide specific critical elements to support heavily fruiting and flowering crops which allows phosphorus and potassium levels to be maximized without leading to toxicity or nutrient burn. CNS17 Bloom formula also combines also optimal levels of calcium, sulfates, and trace minerals to guarantee a complete and balanced spectrum of plant nutrients throughout the entire bloom phase. -Produces high yields at an economical value -Cost effective for large scale production -Only 3 formulas to statisfy all growing methods -Highly soluble formula excels in DWC, Aeroponic, and NFT systems pH stable -Contains optimum levels of phosphorus and potassium

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.