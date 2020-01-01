About this product

CNS17® is the result of an innovative technology that allows us to produce a professional strength, one part nutrient with all of the required mineral ions in correct balance. Originally developed as a professional grade nutrient by renowned scientist Dr. Lynette Morgan, CNS17‘s revolutionary suspension technology utilizes polysaccharides in a proprietary process that makes it possible for all 17 essential plant nutrients to be contained in convenient single bottle formulas. Once diluted in water, these simple sugars hydrolyze and provide the added benefit of becoming a highly available energy source for beneficial microbes and plants. No other product offers such a complete range of elements in a single bottle while priced at less than half most major competitors. CNS17 is a high yielding, low cost nutrient that provides everything plants need in single grow, bloom, and ripening formulas. CNS17® Grow is extremely concentrated, cost effective, and produces premium results for the commercial grower and hobbyists. Formulated for use with all grow mediums, CNS17 Grow contains all seventeen essential elements, making it ideal an food source for plants to thrive throughout the vegetative growth phase. Optimal ratios of nitrogen and phosphrous promote increased root development, decreased internode spacing, and sturdy stalks and branches to support bigger, healthier plants. CNS17 Grow formula also combines high levels of calcium with sulfates and phosphates to guarantee a balanced spectrum of plant nutrients. -Produces high yields at an economical value -Cost effective for large scale production -Only 3 formulas to statisfy all growing methods -Highly soluble formula excels in DWC, Aeroponic, and NFT systems pH stable -Contains optimum levels of calcium and nitrogen