  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Cocogro Coir FIber

Cocogro Coir FIber

by Botanicare

Cocogro is a premium, coir fiber blend, grow media. Cocogro provides you a pre-hydrated, consistent coir with low E.C.. It’s great for planting right out of the bag or amend to create the consistency you desire. Cocogro's longer fibers create an optimal air to water ratio, which is vital for strong root development. We apply Yucca extract to Cocogro to help break the water tension. This step ensures even saturation across the media. No more dry pockets! -Decomposed coir (minimum 18 month process) -Very low salt content -Use Cocogro right out of the bag -Amend Cocogro with perlite or expanded clay or potting soil or any other soil aerator to achieve the consistency you desire -100% renewable resource -High cation exchange rate which is essential to the media’s ability to hold nutrients -Hydrated with yucca extract as a natural wetting agent -Soilless media may require fertilization from transplant The 1.75 cubic foot bag will fill approximately -12- 1 gallon -4- 3 gallon -2- 5 gallon -1- 7 gallon pots.

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.