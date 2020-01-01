 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Liquid Karma® 0.1-0.1-0.5

by Botanicare

Liquid Karma® 0.1-0.1-0.5

About this product

What Comes Around Grows Around Liquid Karma® represents a significant breakthrough in plant nutrition because it contains a full complement of metabolically active and organic compounds not found in regular plant foods or supplements. These unique compounds are absorbed immediately and act as regulatory signals, activators or catalysts to produce synchronized and accelerated growth under all conditions. Liquid Karma functions as a plant engine because its high metabolic activity produces a large amount of energy which is immediately transformed to growth. Benefits -Larger fruits, vegetables, flowers -Higher yields -Healthy rooting of cuttings -Increased metabolic rates -Protection from transplant shock

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.