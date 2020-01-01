Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
Pure Blend® Pro Grow 3-2-4 contains only natural sources of essential major, secondary, and trace minerals from the land and sea that promote vigorous, lush green vegetation in a 100% soluble form. Providing increased nutritional value for developing fruiting, flowering and vegetable plants, Pure Blend Pro Grow is an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical fertilizers. -Formulated for all hydroponics and soil applications. -Suitable for use with all substrates including coco fiber. -100% plant soluble organics for fast absorption. -Essential elements are not derived from harmful chemicals such as urea and ammonia nitrate. -Eliminates the plants exposure (and ultimately the consumer) to toxic heavy metals which can occur as contaminates in chemical fertilizers. -The organic components of Pure Blend Pro enhance uptake and utilization of plant nutrients. -Amplified Metabolic rate and capacity enables plants to produce fruits and vegetables with more minerals and vitamins.
