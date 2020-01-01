 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Blend® Pro Grow 3-2-4

by Botanicare

Pure Blend® Pro Grow 3-2-4 contains only natural sources of essential major, secondary, and trace minerals from the land and sea that promote vigorous, lush green vegetation in a 100% soluble form. Providing increased nutritional value for developing fruiting, flowering and vegetable plants, Pure Blend Pro Grow is an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical fertilizers. -Formulated for all hydroponics and soil applications. -Suitable for use with all substrates including coco fiber. -100% plant soluble organics for fast absorption. -Essential elements are not derived from harmful chemicals such as urea and ammonia nitrate. -Eliminates the plants exposure (and ultimately the consumer) to toxic heavy metals which can occur as contaminates in chemical fertilizers. -The organic components of Pure Blend Pro enhance uptake and utilization of plant nutrients. -Amplified Metabolic rate and capacity enables plants to produce fruits and vegetables with more minerals and vitamins.

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.