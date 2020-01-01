 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure Blend® Pro Soil 1-4-5

by Botanicare

Pure Blend® Pro Soil 1-4-5 blooming natural and organic-based nutrient is specifically designed for plants cultivated in soil and coco. Containing only natural sources of essential major, secondary, and trace minerals from the land and sea in a 100% soluble form Pure Blend Pro Soil encourages the development of vigorous buds, fruits, and flowers. Cultivating plants in soil requires higher phosphorous levels to offset clay colloidal particles that bind up phosphorous and offset soil microbes that also compete for the phosphorous. Pure Blend Pro Soil 1-4-5 offers this needed phosphorus and provides nutritional value for blooming fruiting and flowering plants. -Formulated for coco and soil applications. -Suitable for use with all growing mediums and hydroponic methods. -100% plant soluble organics for fast absorption -Increases budding, flowering, and fruiting capacity. -Essential elements are not derived from harmful chemicals such as urea and ammonia nitrate. -Eliminates the plants' exposure (and ultimately the consumer) to toxic heavy metals which can occur as contaminates in chemical fertilizers. -The organic components of Pure Blend Pro enhance uptake and utilization of plant nutrients. -Amplified Metabolic rate and capacity enables plants to produce fruits and vegetables with more minerals and vitamins.

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.