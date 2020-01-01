About this product

Pure Blend® Tea is a soluble compost tea solution that is easily absorbed by plants grown in hydroponic, soil, and soilless mediums. Select ingredients are brewed with beneficial humic acids to release each element’s unique attributes into this versatile blend. Organic-based compost solution Pure Blend Tea, Botanicare’s original flavor and aroma-enhancing supplement, is now better than ever. The Original Pure Blend Grow and Bloom formulas have been combined to create one highly effective formula. This single bottle formula, once again, sets the industry standard; using premium organic elements derived from all natural sources. Pure Blend Tea contains all major and secondary components essential for maximizing flavors and aromas. This new formula is fortified with select trace minerals, naturally occurring growth hormones, cytokines and plant auxins. In addition, Pure Blend Tea is augmented with a complete array of vitamins, enzymes, amino acids, ultra soluble humates, fulvic acid and carbohydrates. Pure Blend Tea’s unique, proprietary formula guarantees that your garden contains the critical elements needed to harvest the most flavorful and aromatic fruits and flowers every round. -Greatly improves crop quality by raising saccharinity, ascorbic acid content, and brix levels. -Maximizes plant’s aroma and flavor profile naturally and organically. -Ultra-pure sulphonated humates will not cause clogging or residual build up in the reservoir or feed lines. -100% water soluble for quick absorption and immediate results. -Enhanced with select vitamins, enzymes and amino acids. -Provides a valuable carbon source for beneficial microorganisms to thrive. -High chelation capacity maximizes yields by increasing nutrient uptake. -Suitable for all growing methods. -Prevents salt buildup in all medias including, clay pebbles, peat, coco, rock wool and soil. -Compliments mineral based nutrients with a wide array of highly available organic inputs. -Revitalizes dead and overworked soils. -Benefits all fruits, flowers, vegetables, and herbs. -Pure Blend Tea has a one year shelf life.