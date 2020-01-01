 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pure® Granular Grow 6-6-5+8% Ca

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Pure® Granular Grow 6-6-5+8% Ca

About this product

Pure® Granular Grow Formula is a carbon based, biologically enhanced plant food that provides all necessary macro and micro nutrients while feeding beneficial soil microorganisms. Pure contains highly active humic acid, major growth promoters like fish meal and seaweed, composted poultry litter, alfalfa meal, sulfate of potash, and natural plant extracts to create a highly effective fertilizer and growth stimulator. Its environmentally friendly granular formula helps prevent nutrient leaching, excess runoff and is non-toxic to humans, animals and aquatic species. Ideal for all outdoor applications Pure Granular Grow formula is beneficial for fruits, flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and turf. Thoroughly composted, Pure Granular Grow contains no detectable pathogens and is listed by the Organic Material Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic crop production. -Premium, natural and organic plant food. -Promotes rapid and vigorous growth -High in calcium. -Environmentally conscious. -Idea of soil, raised bed, sustainable gardens and potted plants -Granular formula helps prevent nutrient leaching and runoff. -OMRI listed for use in organic crop production.

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.