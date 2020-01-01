Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
ReadyGro is a premium blend of select, all-natural and organic-based ingredients, with an optimum air to water ratio. Readygro delivers superior yields and growth rates compared to conventional potting soils. Readygro Moisture is a blend of our premium Cocogro coir (80%), perlite (20%), and natural and organic-based ingredients. This combination provides plants with more moisture retention for less frequent waterings. Our coir base provides high cation exchange and superior moisture retention. Natural and organic-based inputs deliver trace minerals that help your roots uptake nutrients. -Moisture retentive for hand watering programs or automated feed programs -Very low salt content -Perfect for indoor or outdoor plants -Natural and organic-based inputs for improved fertility -High cation exchange rate which is essential to the media’s ability to hold nutrients -Hydrated with yucca extract as a natural wetting agent -Soilless media may require fertilization from transplant The 1.75 cubic foot bag will fill approximately -12- 1 gallon -4- 3 gallon -2- 5 gallon -1- 7 gallon pots.
