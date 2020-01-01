 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Readygro™ Plugs

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Readygro™ Plugs

About this product

Readygro Plugs are all-natural, soilless, starter plugs made with composted forest product. These plugs are perfect for seedlings or cuttings. Use these plugs in soil or soilless hydrogardening applications. Readygro Plugs are manufactured using a proprietary composting method which produces natural, beneficial fungi. Seedlings and cuttings grown in our plugs will be ready to transplant days ahead of plants started in other grow media. Readygro Plugs are biodegradable. Tips for cloning success: -Pro tip - Foliar spray mother plant with Seaplex® (4ml/32oz) one week before cuts are taken. -Use sterile tools (very important, please ensure your tools are cleaned often, even between cuts). -Do not leave standing water. Remove excess water after plugs have soaked for 10 min. -Do not pull the cutting out of the plug to see if roots have formed. Be patient. -Keep the environment humid but not wet. Vents at the top should remain closed until roots appear. -On a daily basis, ensure Readygro plugs are well hydrated. -If rooting in a cool environment, a heat mat may help your success. -The rootzone temperature should be around 78 degrees. -Once a fibrous root system has formed, transplant cutting into desired grow media.

About this brand

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.