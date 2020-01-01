 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rhizo Blast®

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Rhizo Blast®

Rhizo Blast® is a proprietary blend of seaweed and the single celled algae, Chlorella. This particular form of Chlorella, the key ingredient in Rhizo Blast, is cultivated specifically for Botanicare. When combined with the other unique components in Rhizo Blast, this revolutionary formula encourages plants to produce an abundant root mass with lush, stacked foliage. Benefits of using Rhizo Blast: -Explosive root growth. -Use with any growing medium, or hydroponic system. -Ideal for use in transplanting. -Promotes root branching and fine root hairs. -Enhances plant vigor in fast flowering plants. Chlorella algae explained. Chlorella is a single-celled green microalgae that derives its name from Latin “chloros,” meaning green, and “ella,” meaning small. It has been used in food supplements because of its amino acids, fat content, and its fat has also been utilized in the “bio-oils” industry. Only recently has the value of Chlorella been researched and documented as a plant fertilizer. Chlorella’s abundance of amino acids and minerals contribute to its value in hydroponics.

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.