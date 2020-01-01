 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Rhizo Gel®

by Botanicare

Botanicare Growing Nutrients Rhizo Gel®

Rhizo Gel® promotes root growth on herbaceous and woody cuttings, allowing easy absorption of the rooting hormone Indole-3-Butyric Acid. Rhizo Gel is a viscous agent designed to cling to cuttings when they’re first transported and placed into their rooting environments, such as Botanicare’s ReadyGro Plugs or rockwool cubes. It surrounds and seals delicate new cuttings, delivering just the right amount of IBA. Benefits of using Rhizo Gel: -Rhizo Gel allows experienced and new growers to propagate cuttings from their prized plants by producing exact clones to reproduce favored genetic qualities. -Ideal for many types of plants, Rhizo Gel works with both herbaceous and woody cuttings. -Effortlessly absorbs into plant material. -Versatile, excellent for hydroponic growing mediums or soil. -Viscous formula clings to and coats new cuttings. -Rhizo Gel is formulated to efficiently deliver the rooting hormone IBA to a wide variety plant types without requiring dilution.

As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.