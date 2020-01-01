 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Seaplex® 0.01-0-0

Seaplex® 0.01-0-0

by Botanicare

Write a review
Botanicare Growing Nutrients Seaplex® 0.01-0-0

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Seaplex® is cold processed seaweed for foliar spraying, soil and soilless container gardens and hydroponic systems that can be used for certified organic crop production. Natural & Organic Cold Processed Seaweed Seaplex® OMRI listed for use in organic production contains only the most effective ascophyllum nodosum, a brown kelp that is harvested from the cold, clean waters of the north Atlantic. Brown Kelp is packed with maximum levels of amino acids, enzymes, micronutrients, plant hormones (auxins, cytokins, gibberillins) and soil biology that encourages vigorous and healthy plant growth. Seaplex's natural, potent mixture is enriched with a proprietary enzyme structure, along with a wide range of ionic minerals. These quality ingredients are processed into a liquid supplement that can be applied through any irrigation feed method or foliar spray. Benefits -Use with leafy plants, vegetables, and fruits. -Use as a Foliar Spray in conjunction with Fulvex at 15 - 30 ml per gallon of water. -Use in Soil Container gardens at 7 - 10 ml per gallon of water. -Use in Hydroponic systems at 7 - 10 ml per gallon of water in nutrient solution.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Botanicare Logo
As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.