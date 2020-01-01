 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Sweet® Grape

Sweet® Grape

by Botanicare

Write a review
Botanicare Growing Nutrients Sweet® Grape

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sweet® all natural mineral supplement contains a unique combination of organic compounds and essential elements directly involved in plant photosynthesis and respiration. Sweet provides stress free transitions and hearty, fruitful crops. Give Your Plants a Sweet Treat! Sweet Grape meets the metabolic demands of plants throughout their life cycle by providing vital compounds when the plants need them most. All Sweet flavors are scientifically formulated with carbohydrates, organic acids, vitamins, and amino acids to ensure a stress-free transition in the fruiting/flowering stage. Sweet Grape also provides aroma and flavor amending bioactive esters that enhance flowers fragrance and produces taste. -Sturdy stems and thick, healthy leaves -Seamless transitions between plant growth phases -Maintains balanced metabolism for plants grown with C02 and HID lighting -Improves balance between respiration and photosynthesis -Enhanced flavors and aromas -Develops hardy plants with compact internodes -Will not clog systems

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Botanicare Logo
As plant cultivation experts, Botanicare is dedicated to providing superior products, expert advice and support to help growers produce better crops. What started as an experimental plant nutrient, Pure Blend (now Pure Blend Tea), brewed in the back room of an Arizona retail gardening store has evolved into Botanicare, a market leader in hydroponic products. After 20 years of innovation, foresight and unconventional thought we have seen the industry and our company blossom. We are committed to finding new ways to encourage growers to do what they do best - grow.