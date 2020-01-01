 Loading…

Indica

Double Purple Doja Cartridge 1g

by Botanimax

About this product

About this strain

Double Purple Doja

Double Purple Doja

Double Purple Doja is an indica strain that crosses Sputnik #1 with Black Russian, a parentage that gives rise to powerfully euphoric effects and a musky blackberry aroma. This strain is best saved for late night use, but its sedating qualities won’t necessarily pull the plug on social or creative activities if enjoyed earlier in the day. Most notable is its deep purple coloration, and breeders often turn to Double Purple Doja genetics when creating new purple varieties. Though originally bred by TGA Genetics, Double Purple Doja is largely propagated by breeders Outlaw and Matthew Riot. 

About this brand

