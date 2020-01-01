 Loading…
Hybrid

Middlefork Pre-Roll 1g

by Botanimax

About this product

About this strain

Middlefork

Middlefork
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Middlefork is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain bred from Dutch Treat. Created in Washington state just outside the city of Bellingham, Middlefork has become a local staple for its potent buzz which may assist some consumers with anxiety, pain, spasms, and nausea. Creativity and energy are ushered in by sweet berry and tangy citrus notes inherited from the strain’s Dutch Treat parent.

