Bubba Kush

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Bubba Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Type: Indica Total Cannabinoids: 18.3% Notes: Dark Chocolate, Coffee, Earth With a lineage stemming from the infamous high THC Bubba Kush strain, this flower does not disappoint. Bubba Kush contains an assortment of chunky green buds filled with purple hairs and the top notes are reminiscent of dark chocolate and coffee. Fruit flavors are not present in this cultivar as the smoke leans towards a rich and earthy taste. For those that enjoy their cannabis in the evening, Bubba Kush is a true indica strain that will ease both body and mind. Total Cannabinoids: 18.3% CBD: 15.1% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

Botany Farms Logo
We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

