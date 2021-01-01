 Loading…

  5. Cherry Blossom Pre-Roll (1.2g)

Cherry Blossom Pre-Roll (1.2g)

by Botany Farms

Type: Indica Notes: Dark Cherries, Floral Citrus, Pine Cherry Blossom is a true indica strain with a lineage of Cherry Wine x Berry Blossom. Cherry Blossom contains notes of dark cherries and citrus with a fresh pine after-taste. The color of the flower is dark green and has red and purple hues painted throughout. The rich taste of the smoke leads us to believe that Cherry Blossom is best enjoyed during the evening after a long day as we feel that it truly is a perfect stress-melt. Total Cannabinoids: 14% CBD: 11% Δ-9 THC: <0.3%

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

