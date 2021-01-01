 Loading…

Delta-10 THC Vape Cartridge

by Botany Farms

Delta-10 THC Vape Cartridge

Strain: Pineapple Haze Type: Sativa Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Diesel For those seeking a high THC product to unlock their creative flow without the drowsiness. While Delta-8 THC has gained a lot of attention recently, we have been busy cranking away at producing a product that we are able to use throughout the day. Testing at a total cannabinoid concentration of 78.8%, our Delta-10 THC vapor cartridges have quickly become the new team favorite. Delta-10 THC is best used in the daytime as it creates the psychoactive effects consumers are looking for, without any of the unwanted drowsiness that Δ-9 can produce. With added terpenes from our Pineapple Haze strain, the flavor is reminiscent of pineapple and coconut with a little bit of diesel on the inhale while the exhale is smooth and soothing. Delta-10 THC oil is naturally thicker than other blends. Store this product in a warm area so that it can be inhaled through the cartridge. 1 Gram / 510 Thread / No PG / No VG / No MCT *This product can be used at anytime of the day, however, due to the THC present, we recommend that you find what dosage works for you in a comfortable environment and avoid operating heavy machinery.* Total Cannabinoids: 78.8% Δ-10 THC: 57% Δ-8 THC: 15.9% CBN: 5.9% Δ-9 THC: <0.3%

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

