Delta-8 THC White CBG

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC White CBG

About this product

Type: Hybrid Total Cannabinoids: 18.0% Notes: Crisp Spring, Vanilla, Wildflowers Now introducing the Delta-8 THC version of our best-selling White CBG strain! Our White CBG tests at 5% Delta-8 THC and 12% CBG for a potent, yet balanced, smoke that is best suited for daytime euphoria. While CBD can compliment THC well with a balanced-like effect, CBG + THC tends to give the user a euphoric experience felt mostly in the head. You won’t want to miss this one! Most flower producers on the market are spraying Delta-8 THC distillate directly onto their flower. More often than not, this results in an uneven coating of the bud that can result in sticky globs of distillate that create a harsh flavor and, even worse, a bad smoke experience. We have found the best results with our proprietary cold-press process that utilizes frozen Delta-8 THC distillate. Upon turning solid, we crush the distillate into a fine powder and infuse our premium flower paying special attention to ensure the THC extract is evenly distributed. This approach creates an unparalleled experience of smooth, flavorful draws free of any harshness commonly found in other Delta-8 flower. Total Cannabinoids: 18.0% Delta-8 THC: 5.1% CBG: 12.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

