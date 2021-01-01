About this product

Type: Hybrid Total Cannabinoids: 18.0% Notes: Crisp Spring, Vanilla, Wildflowers Now introducing the Delta-8 THC version of our best-selling White CBG strain! Our White CBG tests at 5% Delta-8 THC and 12% CBG for a potent, yet balanced, smoke that is best suited for daytime euphoria. While CBD can compliment THC well with a balanced-like effect, CBG + THC tends to give the user a euphoric experience felt mostly in the head. You won’t want to miss this one! Most flower producers on the market are spraying Delta-8 THC distillate directly onto their flower. More often than not, this results in an uneven coating of the bud that can result in sticky globs of distillate that create a harsh flavor and, even worse, a bad smoke experience. We have found the best results with our proprietary cold-press process that utilizes frozen Delta-8 THC distillate. Upon turning solid, we crush the distillate into a fine powder and infuse our premium flower paying special attention to ensure the THC extract is evenly distributed. This approach creates an unparalleled experience of smooth, flavorful draws free of any harshness commonly found in other Delta-8 flower. Total Cannabinoids: 18.0% Delta-8 THC: 5.1% CBG: 12.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%