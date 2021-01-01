 Loading…

Hawaiian Haze

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze

About this product

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids:15% Notes: Pineapple, Berries, Earth Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. These light, airy buds will melt your stress away while allowing you to remain focused with a clear head. Many consumers report that it’s their favorite daytime medication because it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s intense floral smell and taste of pineapple, and ripe berry might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Total Cannabinoids:15% CBD: 13.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

