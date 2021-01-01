Hawaiian Haze
by Botany FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids:15% Notes: Pineapple, Berries, Earth Hawaiian Haze is a mostly sativa strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. These light, airy buds will melt your stress away while allowing you to remain focused with a clear head. Many consumers report that it’s their favorite daytime medication because it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s intense floral smell and taste of pineapple, and ripe berry might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Total Cannabinoids:15% CBD: 13.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%
About this brand
Botany Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.