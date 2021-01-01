 Loading…

Hot Blonde

by Botany Farms

Hot Blonde

About this product

Type: Indica Total Cannabinoids: 13% Notes: Sweet Grape, Orange Rind, Earth Hot Blonde is packed with notes of sweet grape and orange rinds. The sticky, dense buds have a beautiful lime-green hue to them and an excellent structure that is seldom seen with CBD-rich cannabis strains. Its lineage comes from Berry Blossom making this an Indica strain. With its ripe and fruity flavors, Hot Blonde is best enjoyed during a relaxing evening with friends and family. Total Cannabinoids: 13% CBD: 10% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

