Indoor Cat's Meow

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Indoor Cat's Meow

About this product

Type: Indica Total Cannabinoids: 20.2% Notes: Lemon, Skunk, Earth Small Batch. Indoor Grown. We are proud to announce our limited edition strains grown 100% indoor! Each strain is cultivated in small batches using living soil in a climate-controlled greenhouse. A sealed greenhouse provides the best of both worlds; protection from the elements (i.e. wind & rain), the ability to create the perfect climate, and allow the natural sun rays to grow the flower exactly as nature intended. Cat’s Meow has bright flavors of lemon and tangerine on the inhale, with a smooth earth and skunk taste on the exhale. Our Indoor Cat’s Meow has a very high terpene content of Myrcene and Limonene, and with its indica heritage, it is best used at the end of the day for a calm and relaxing effect. Total Cannabinoids: 20.2% CBD: 15.8% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

